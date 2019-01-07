Christian Bale and Amy Adams Talk Political Lies, Being Silly & More | Extra Butter

Feature Story
| 01.07.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Last night Christian Bale won the Golden Globe award for best actor for his portrayal of Dick Cheney in the new movie VICE. It’s a biopic about the former Vice President of the United States, Dick Cheney where Bale fully transforms into Darth Cheney himself. Last night during his acceptance speech he joked about how director Adam McKay needed, “somebody that can be absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody” so they went with him.

Another stellar performance by Bale and another award. I got the chance to sit down with Christian Bale and Amy Adams to talk about VICE and I discussed with Bale about the possibility of another award run and how he captured Dick Cheney so perfectly. This film ventures into the abuse of power that Cheney and the Bush administration did to take the country to war and I asked Bale why he thinks politicians are able to get away with so much stuff. He replied, “Because people have to work two jobs. Because people have a tough enough time just surviving and they don’t have time to be able to look into the details which can be ridiculously complicated. Which involve context and understanding the history, understanding personalities. It takes a lot of work. Especially when you get dishonest politicians in the midst of it who are happy to usurp democracy and not be transparent. That, therefore, consumes a lot of time and most people nowadays don’t have that time. They need to survive and they need to support their families, therefore, they need to understand the news very quickly and therefore they can be deceived very quickly as well.

Amy Adams also goes on to say while we have more information than ever before but back in Bush’s days it was a different time. “Goerge Bush wasn’t tweeting about what was happening inside of his mind at this time.” She reveals how the public didn’t know but it takes the curiosity to find out.

Amy also shares a really funny story about how Adam McKay may or may not have got a phone call from Cheney to meet him at a Denny’s. Amy and Christian also go on to discuss the importance of being silly with your kids which perfectly sums up this very serious movie with some very silly moments in it.

Congrats to Christian Bale for winning Best Actor at the 2019 Golden Globes Awards. Vice is in theaters now and you can get the scoop on this week’s Extra Butter w/ Xilla Valentine.

Christian Bale and Amy Adams Talk Political Lies, Being Silly & More | Extra Butter was originally published on GlobalGrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 9 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 12 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close