R. Kelly Plans To “Sue Everybody” Following “Surviving R. Kelly” Documentary

I wonder if he means the viewers, too? It’ll be interesting to see how this all unfolds.

The finale of Lifetime’s six-part documentary, Surviving R. Kelly, aired on Saturday (January 5). For three nights, it explored disturbing details of R. Kelly’s sordid past and sparked outrageacross social media.

Prior to Thursday’s (January 3) premiere, Kelly’s lawyer Brian Nix reportedly threatened to suethe television network if the show aired. Now that it has, sources close to Kelly say the R&B legend is getting ready to “sue everybody who had anything do with this,” according to TMZ. 

 

R. Kelly Plans To "Sue Everybody" Following "Surviving R. Kelly" Documentary was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

