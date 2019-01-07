Drea Kelly Writes Open Letter Amidst Old Footage Of Her Singing To R. Kelly’s Song

You have seen the video all up and down your timeline for the past few days with scathing comments about how Drea Kelly is a fraud because she was singing her alleged abusers’ song and praising him. Well, the video is old and Drea has penned an open letter to explain.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, the clip is years old. Drea just began speaking out in the recent years about her alleged abuse. Once the video went viral, Drea addressed it on her social media with this post.

That caption read, “Thank God for his grace,guidance,love AND deliverance. I celebrate the women I am TODAY! Though some want “expose” the pain filled, scared,abused women I was…..STOP! I AM No longer afraid. No longer willing to silence my PAIN AND SUGARCOAT THE ABUSE I ENDURED because of how my abuser and his LEGAL TEAM were THREATENING to come against me if I “didn’t choose wisely.” NO MORE! Don’t speak about MY GROWTH OR JOURNEY especially if you have NEVER BEEN ABUSED. And for the ones that have endured my pain and have been in the place I WAS IN YEARS AGO….as in IN MY PAST?YOU’RE NOT ALONG. From covering bruises and saying you “bumped into the counter” to telling his co-workers he a wonderful provider and a “good man” to avoid a beating for saying the opposite….I was you! I want you to know you don’t have to cover for your abuser ANY MORE!!! It took a lot of therapy and even more tears to know what I know TODAY!!!! Oh did I say TODAY!!!! PS….WHAT I DID or SAID SHOULD NEVER BE MORE IMPORTANT THAN WHY I DID IT OR SAID IT. Do your research on #domesticviolence and the #cycles #signs and #effects before you deem yourself JUDGE AND JURY!!! OH I HAVE SOOOO MUCH MORE TO SAY AND I WILL VERY SOON!!!! #survivorIAMDREAKELLY……”

