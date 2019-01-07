CLOSE
Sparkle Releases New Music After The Final Episode Of “Surviving R. Kelly” Airs

Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly” has been the talk over social media since the first episode aired last week. On the docuseries you heard from old friends, band mates and artists that R. Kelly worked with.

According to BET, Sparkle an R&B singer that sang “Be Careful” with R. Kelly spoke out about working with him. She revealed that she introduced her 14-year-old niece to R. Kelly, who was in a sex tape video with him.

Moreover after that happened she testified against him in court and her family turned their back on her.

She even mentioned that R. Kelly tried to pay her off to stay quiet, but when she testified she lost her music career.

Sparkle released a new song “We Are Ready” and wants the world to know how they will win against battles when it comes to men like R. Kelly.

She sings lyrics that say, “Said that we were weak long enough, but time is up/ We ain’t weak/ We have a voice and its loud, no we ain’t just figure it out/ When we come together we win we overcome battles, we fall, we’ll do it again/ And it’s never been an easy win, but we are ready.”

Listen to the full song and let us know your thoughts.

 

Black Twitter talks about “Surviving R. Kelly” below.

Text "RICKEY" to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). [caption id="attachment_3020856" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Donaldson Collection / Getty[/caption] John Legend and Wendy Williams were the only celebrities to participate in the Surviving R. Kelly documentary on Lifetime. According to executive producer Dream Hampton, the likes of Jay Z, Questlove, Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige and all said no. Not because they stand with Kelly per say, but because they just didn't want to touch it. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] "I asked Jay-Z, I asked Mary J. Blige, I asked Lil Kim, Erykah Badu, Dave Chappelle…I mean, most people just don't want to touch it. I remember Ahmir ["Questlove" Thompson] was like, 'I would do anything for you but I can't do this.' It's not because they support him, it's because it's so messy and muddy. It's that turning away that has allowed this to go on." The first part of the documentary aired last night with commentary from Legend, condemning R. Kelly for the heinous acts he committed against young girls. The Grammy award winning artist was praised for having the courage to be involved. But Legend didn't feel any risk being involved, he called it an "easy decision." "To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn't feel risky at all. I believe these women and don't give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision.," he tweeted. The Twittersphere is up in arms about the documentary and refusing to let R. Kelly get away with the heinous crimes he committed against young Black girls. See their tweets below:

