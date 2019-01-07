CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

LHHATL’s Tommie Lee Indicted On Child Abuse Charges, Faces 54 Years In Prison

6 reads
Leave a comment

Tommie Lee, star of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta has been indicted on multiple child abuse charges. If convicted, she faces a maximum penalty of up to 54 years in prison.

According to the indictment filed by the state of Georgia, Tommie Lee allegedly went to her young daughter’s middle school in October 2018 and disrupted the class, slapped her daughter on the hands with her purse strap, slapped her across the face, dragged her down a hallway by her hair and threw her into a metal locker.

There are 7 charges in the indictment, three of which are felonies. The remaining charges are misdemeanors. If she’s convicted on all seven charges, she could be locked up for up to five decades.

RELATED: Love &amp; Hip Hop: Atlanta’s Tommie Lee Promises Change After Being Freed From Jail…Again

RELATED: You OK Sis? Tommie Lee Arrested Twice In 24 Hours For Child Cruelty And Stalking

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

LHHATL’s Tommie Lee Indicted On Child Abuse Charges, Faces 54 Years In Prison was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close