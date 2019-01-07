Father of Azriel Clary Talks “Surviving R.Kelly” & Shuts Down Critics on The QuickSilva Show

Entertainment
| 01.07.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Households across the country are still reeling from the airing of Lifetime’s Surviving R.Kelly over the weekend. During the final episodes, we met several parents who are fighting for the release of their daughters from R.Kelly’s alleged sex cult.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Angelo Clary is the father of Azriel Clary. Azriel is believed to still be with the singer and her parents are desperate to contact her. Clary called into The QuickSilva Show Monday to discuss the docuseries and shut down critics.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Father of Azriel Clary Talks “Surviving R.Kelly” & Shuts Down Critics on The QuickSilva Show was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close