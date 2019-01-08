CLOSE
R. Kelly’s Alleged Sex Cult Studio For Sale For $4.5 Million!

R. Kelly Performs At Madison Square Garden

Source: Michael N. Todaro / Getty

With the release of the 6 part Lifetime docu-series, “Surviving R. Kelly, we learned that Kells allegedly would have multiple suspected-to-be-underage women in the Chicago studio where he would make his hit records. Now reports are saying that the infamous Chicago studio is up for sale. That revelation came about after this tweet was posted:

 

Twitter user @KevinVMichael posted, “Here it is: The address of this studio where R Kelly has been abusing these women is 219 N Justine St, Chicago, IL 60607. The owner of the property is Midwest Commercial Funding. One of the owners property can be reached on rchandler@midwestcommercialfunding.com #SurvivingRKelly”

Allegedly, In August 2018, according to ChicagoReader.com the building was listed for sale at $4.5 million. The listing for the property states it is an “investment property with a high profile tenant paying $22,927.41 per month. [It has a] fully built out recording studio, lounge and full kitchen, rear drive-in-door with 1 car garage.”

Wow! Does that mean that Kells doesn’t own the studio equipment inside? They have that listed to sell along with the property.

R. Kelly’s Alleged Sex Cult Studio For Sale For $4.5 Million! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

