CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Meek Mill Warns He Can Get ‘Out of Control With the Truth’ After Nicki Minaj Tells Audience She Could Expose Him

0 reads
Leave a comment
Meek Mill Hosts Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Some things just don’t stay buried. Or at least, let’s hope not. Check this out.

Via | COMPLEX

It’s been over two years since Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill parted ways, but there’s still enough tension in the air to result in a minor social media tiff.

During a recent performance of her Queen single “Barbie Dreams,” Minaj took a little jab at her ex about spilling some tea. The original line goes, “Meek still be in my DMs, I be having to duck him.” But after rapping that line live, she paused the music, repeated the bar, then added, “I mean, I could tell you secrets but I won’t/Cause being a bitter bitch is what I don’t.”

View this post on Instagram

“Meek still be in my DM’s” *cuts music*

A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk) on

READ MORE

 

Meek Mill Warns He Can Get ‘Out of Control With the Truth’ After Nicki Minaj Tells Audience She Could Expose Him was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close