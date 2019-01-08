Have you been cheated on? Are you a cheater? If so you’ll never win because cheaters never win. One of the main reasons cheaters cheat is because they lose trust. Cheaters never win because cheating is lazy, and it compromises their character. A cheater may think that their actions are just hurting the other person but in reality they end up hurting themselves.

DL’s Top 10 Reasons Cheaters Never Win was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

