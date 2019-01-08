CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

R. Kelly Is Striking Back With www.Survivinglies.Com !?

0 reads
Leave a comment
R Kelly

Source: R Kelly / R Kelly

R. Kelly is mad about ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ and is allegedly striking back.

According to sources R. Kelly claims that ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ is full of lies and he doesn’t even know these women. Allegedly R. Kelly in retaliation he plans on putting up a website http://www.survivinglies.com ,that is outing each person that had something to do with the docu-series one by one.

It’s also being reported that a Facebook page was already put up than taken down by Facebook because the page included the alleged victims of R. Kelly addresses.

Also in the video shown below there is alleged audio contradicting some of the people in the docu-series stories.

Check out the video here

R. Kelly Is Striking Back With www.Survivinglies.Com !? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close