R. Kelly is mad about ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ and is allegedly striking back.

According to sources R. Kelly claims that ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ is full of lies and he doesn’t even know these women. Allegedly R. Kelly in retaliation he plans on putting up a website http://www.survivinglies.com ,that is outing each person that had something to do with the docu-series one by one.

It’s also being reported that a Facebook page was already put up than taken down by Facebook because the page included the alleged victims of R. Kelly addresses.

Also in the video shown below there is alleged audio contradicting some of the people in the docu-series stories.

R. Kelly Is Striking Back With www.Survivinglies.Com !? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

