We live in a world that is so cruel that often times inspiration is misconstrued with opportunity. When the world brings you trials and tribulations there comes a point where in order to survive, you use those trial and tribulations as a source of inspiration to bring you salvation from that thing that the world tried to bring you down from.

In the case of singer Sparkle when all she tried to do is help her family her world got turned inside out and ironically instead of helping her family come up, circumstance moved them away. But her survival from betrayal on many fronts made her confront the demons that shook her world now through testimony of her storm came the inspiration to let the world know that because of ‘Surviving R. Kelly’, ‘We Are Ready’.

You better be careful what you say to me ‘Cause it might turn around on you You better be careful what you do to me ‘Cause somebody might do it to you

Check out singer Sparkles new single ‘We Are Ready’ inspired by Lifetime’s docu-series ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ below.

Singer Sparkle Inspired To Drop New Music ‘We Are Ready’ [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 100.3: