CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Boy, Bye. Master P Blames Parents Of R. Kelly Accusers, But ‘Ain’t Judging’ The Singer

"I ain’t judging, but I’m just saying that [they] shouldn’t have let it go that far.”

0 reads
Leave a comment
2013 BET Experience - BET Revealed Seminars

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty

Master P recently shared his opinion about the allegations against R. Kelly and the singer’s alleged victims. But unlike Chance the Rapper and John Legend who have come out against the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer, the rapper blames the parents, NOT the singer himself.

On social media, the rapper posted his thoughts about the highly-watched Lifetime docuseries, “Surviving R. Kelly,” which provided an in-depth look at the 25-plus-years of sexual misconduct accusations against the “Pied Piper.”

The 48-year-old father admitted that he doesn’t like folks like the Savages and doesn’t believe they did enough to protect their children.

“Let me tell y’all about R. Kelly. The truth is I don’t like the parents…Y’all know I ain’t gonna be on no reality show or Lifetime, I’ma be on CNN, straight up. It’s gonna get real, think about it, I’m not about to play with nobody, I’ma burn it down, I’m gonna do something,” he said.

 

In a second video, he added this wouldn’t have happened to him.

“Ain’t nobody gonna play with my kids. Straight up. You shouldn’t have even been on TV, and if you a parent, you shouldn’t be on that unless you on CNN from a jail cell.”

Adding, “I don’t know if R. Kelly did it or not, that ain’t any of my business, I ain’t judging, but I’m just saying those parents shouldn’t have let that go that far. … If my kid in there, it’s gonna be all out war. Everybody coming outside, to be honest with you.”

 

Wait…so which one is it? How can you be mad at parents for not protecting their daughters from sexual and physical violence you claim may not have happened?

 

Folks on Twitter were confused and disgusted by what Master P said, accusing him of victim blaming and refusing to hold Kelly accountable for his alleged behavior:

Of course, there were also people who agreed with the rapper’s stance:

This set of Master P videos came out the same day that Facebook shut down pages on its site trying to “expose” the singer’s accusers. As we previously reported, reps from the social network claimed that “Surviving The Lies” violated terms of service.

“The Page violated our Community Standards and has been removed,” a Facebook rep said in a statement.

“We do not tolerate bullying or sharing other’s private contact information and take action on content that violates our policies as soon as we’re aware.”

Initially, TMZ reported that “[R. Kelly] and his camp” were behind the two accounts and created them in order to fight back against the doc.

RELATED NEWS:

#SurvivingRKelly: Facebook Shuts Down Page ‘Exposing’ The Singer’s Accusers

#SurvivingRKelly: Five Emotions You’ll Experience Watching The New Lifetime Docuseries

Aaliyah’s Mother Dismisses Backup Dancer’s Claim She Saw Aaliyah &amp; R. Kelly Having Sex On Tour Bus

R. Kelly Mugshot

Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing 'Surviving R. Kelly' Documentary

32 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing 'Surviving R. Kelly' Documentary

Continue reading Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Documentary

Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing 'Surviving R. Kelly' Documentary

    [caption id="attachment_3020856" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Donaldson Collection / Getty[/caption] John Legend and Wendy Williams were the only celebrities to participate in the Surviving R. Kelly documentary on Lifetime. According to executive producer Dream Hampton, the likes of Jay Z, Questlove, Erykah Badu, Mary J. Blige and all said no. Not because they stand with Kelly per say, but because they just didn't want to touch it. “I asked Jay-Z, I asked Mary J. Blige, I asked Lil Kim, Erykah Badu, Dave Chappelle...I mean, most people just don’t want to touch it. I remember Ahmir [”Questlove” Thompson] was like, ‘I would do anything for you but I can’t do this.’ It’s not because they support him, it’s because it’s so messy and muddy. It’s that turning away that has allowed this to go on.” The first part of the documentary aired last night with commentary from Legend, condemning R. Kelly for the heinous acts he committed against young girls. The Grammy award winning artist was praised for having the courage to be involved. But Legend didn't feel any risk being involved, he called it an "easy decision." "To everyone telling me how courageous I am for appearing in the doc, it didn't feel risky at all. I believe these women and don't give a fuck about protecting a serial child rapist. Easy decision.," he tweeted. The Twittersphere is up in arms about the documentary and refusing to let R. Kelly get away with the heinous crimes he committed against young Black girls. See their tweets below:

Boy, Bye. Master P Blames Parents Of R. Kelly Accusers, But ‘Ain’t Judging’ The Singer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close