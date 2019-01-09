KEVIN SPACEY CLAIMS ALLEGED ASSAULT WAS ‘FLIRTING’

Some of the details on actor Kevin Spacey’s defense against his charges of felony indecent assault and battery continue to come out. Spacey appeared in court Monday for his arraignment. According to documents obtained by Page Six, his lawyers argue that he and his alleged 18-year-old victim were “flirting” during their 2016 encounter.

In the docs, the lawyers claimed, “He welcomed drinks from [Spacey], let [Spacey] put his arm around him near the piano while they did ‘sing-alongs,’ and even left the bar with him to smoke a cigarette after giving [Spacey] his phone number,” Spacey’s lawyers wrote in court documents filed Monday. At best, this describes two people engaged in mutual and consensual flirtation, nothing more.”

Spacey pleaded not guilty.

Spacey’s older brother, Randy Fowler, appeared on The Drew and Mike podcast and claimed that their father molested both of them and that Spacey, who stayed connected to their family for longer than Fowler, has become the “monster” his father was.

