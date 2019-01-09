CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

KEVIN SPACEY CLAIMS ALLEGED ASSAULT WAS ‘FLIRTING’

1 reads
Leave a comment
'House Of Cards' Season 4 Premiere

Source: Kris Connor / Getty

Some of the details on actor Kevin Spacey’s defense against his charges of felony indecent assault and battery continue to come out. Spacey appeared in court Monday for his arraignment. According to documents obtained by Page Six, his lawyers argue that he and his alleged 18-year-old victim were “flirting” during their 2016 encounter.

In the docs, the lawyers claimed, “He welcomed drinks from [Spacey], let [Spacey] put his arm around him near the piano while they did ‘sing-alongs,’ and even left the bar with him to smoke a cigarette after giving [Spacey] his phone number,” Spacey’s lawyers wrote in court documents filed Monday. At best, this describes two people engaged in mutual and consensual flirtation, nothing more.”

Spacey pleaded not guilty.

Spacey’s older brother, Randy Fowler, appeared on The Drew and Mike podcast and claimed that their father molested both of them and that Spacey, who stayed connected to their family for longer than Fowler, has become the “monster” his father was.

 

 

 

KEVIN SPACEY CLAIMS ALLEGED ASSAULT WAS ‘FLIRTING’ was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close