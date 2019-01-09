Donald Trump used the Oval Office and national TV air time to lie to America. He told the public that Mexico will be forced to pay for the wall, ICE arrested thousands of violent criminals at the border, and that drugs were pouring into America from Mexico. None of that is true. ICE arrested four people at the Mexican border and over 40 at the Canadian. It’s like his lies will never stop!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

#RussRant: So Many Lies! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: