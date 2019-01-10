CLOSE
National
Democrats Say's 'NO WALL' Then Trump Walks Out !?

SWITZERLAND-ECONOMY-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-DAVOS-SUMMIT

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

In a meeting in the situation room today to discuss ending the partial government shutdown. When Nancy Pelosi was asked was he, meaning Donald Trump, getting his wall? Pelosi’s answer was “NO” so Donald Trump does what any professional does that is interested in coming to an agreement…walks out.

I wonder how safe we will be if this partial government shutdown continues? It almost seems like he’s putting all of us in danger by expecting people to continue working, for 3 weeks now, with no money to feed their families.

We are praying for those affected by the government shutdown.

Check out the video below of what went down with Trump and the democrats below.

Democrats Say’s ‘NO WALL’ Then Trump Walks Out !? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

