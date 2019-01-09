CLOSE
Man Wanted for Licking Doorbell for Three Hours!!!

Old door bell button

Source: Jan Hakan Dahlstrom / Getty

Police in Salinas, California are looking for a man who spent three hours licking someone’s doorbell.

According to local CBS affiliate KION, authorities have identified Roberto Daniel Arroyo as the ding-dong licker. They were able to use a newly installed video surveillance system to make out the man who spent hours tasting the doorbell.

“We were pleasantly surprised the image was so clear it didn’t take us long to identify the individual, Salinas Police Department spokesperson Miguel Cabrera said.

The homeowners noticed that something was up when their surveillance system sent them a ton of alerts in the early morning hours. They were out of town, but their children were inside.

“I thought, boy there’s a lot of traffic. I go, 5:00 in the morning? My son doesn’t get home till 6:00 a.m. well then who the heck is that?” homeowner Sylvia Dungan said.

While Dungan admits that Arroyo’s actions were strange, she said that things certainly could have been worse.

“You kind of laugh about it afterwards because, technically, he didn’t harm anybody, he didn’t break anything,” she said. “This just kind of reinforces how important it is to have security within your home.”

Neighbors were shocked by the news.

 

