CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Twitter Reacts To Angela Davis Being Accused Of Anti-Semitism

0 reads
Leave a comment
Veteran US militant Angela Davis gives a press con

Source: – / Getty

Scores of Twitter users sided with longtime Black activist Angela Davis after she was accused of being anti-Semitic over her support of Palestinian rights.

See Also: Angela Davis’ Collection Of Work Will Live At Harvard University

African-American activists rallied Monday in Birmingham and called on an Alabama civil rights museum to reconsider its decision not to give Davis an award as it had originally planned, the Associated Press reported.

The reversal came reportedly at the request of members of Birmingham’s Jewish community.

“This is the ultimate insult to deny Angela Davis her inheritance,” said activist Frank Matthews, who also called for leaders of the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute to step down.

Davis, a 74-year-old Birmingham native, was a prominent member of the Black Panther Party in the 1960s, as well as the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. In more recent times, she has turned her attention to human rights across the globe—including the Palestinian struggle for security and a homeland.

It’s often the case that activists who support Palestinian rights are labeled anti-Semitic.

In September, the institute announced that it awarded the Fred L. Shuttlesworth Human Rights Award to Davis. The institute’s CEO, Andrea Taylor, said one month later in a statement that her organization was “thrilled to bestow this honor” on the legendary Black civil rights activist. She was expected to receive the award at a gala in February.

However, on Saturday the institute released a statement saying that in late December supporters and organizations began to raise questions about Davis.

“Upon closer examination of Ms. Davis’ statements and public record, we concluded that she unfortunately does not meet all of the criteria on which the award is based,” the statement said. “Therefore, on January 4, BCRI’s Board voted to rescind its invitation to Ms. Davis to honor her with the Shuttlesworth Award. While we recognize Ms. Davis’ stature as a scholar and prominent figure in civil rights history, we believe this decision is consistent with the ideals of the award’s namesake, Rev. Shuttlesworth.”

Mayor Randal Woodfin said the decision followed “protests from our local Jewish community and some of its allies.”

Woodfin, who said he disagreed with the institute’s decision, reportedly sought to mediate between the Black community and the museum.

Calls from the AP to the Birmingham Jewish Federation and the institute were not immediately returned.

But folks on social media had a lot to say about the situation.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

 

SOURCE: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of NewsOne

First Picture Courtesy of Paul Morigi and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Getty Images

Third through Eleventh Picture and First through Eleventh Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and NewsOne

MORE WITH SAM SYLK LIVE

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

Twitter Reacts To Angela Davis Being Accused Of Anti-Semitism was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close