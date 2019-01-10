CLOSE
Feature Story
Do You Think R. Kelly May Leave The Country? Some Fear So…

R. Kelly during an appearance on NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

‘Surviving R. Kelly’ opened a can of a whole lot of worms for R. Kelly, now some are saying that they afraid that the early bird may eat the worm and fly away.

It’s been reported that since the airing of ‘Surviving R. Kelly’  a criminal investigation in two different counties has been opened.  Cook County had a press conference asking witnesses and/or victims to come forward with information of any kind of sexual abuse, domestic violence or knowledge of sex with a minor as it pertains to R. Kelly and the allegations made in the docus-series ‘Surviving R. Kelly’.

Well according to The Blast, some sources are saying that the victims parents as well as an alleged rumor mill, are afraid that Kelly may take his women and leave the country.

Sources connected to the alleged victims of R. Kelly tell The Blast there is a rumor circulating that the singer is preparing to leave the United States, and we are told Africa has been mentioned as one of the places he may seek solace.

I know the brotha may be illiterate but I hope he does know WAKANDA isn’t real!?

Do you think the Pied Piper of R&B might leave the country?

We will be sure to keep you posted on what’s going on with the survival of R. Kelly. And please let us know your thoughts in the comments as well.

Do You Think R. Kelly May Leave The Country? Some Fear So… was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

