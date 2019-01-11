Phillip (Bryan Cranston) is a wealthy quadriplegic who needs a caretaker to help him with his day-to-day routine in his New York penthouse. He decides to hire Dell ( Kevin Hart ), a struggling parolee who’s trying to reconnect with his ex and his young son. Despite coming from two different worlds, an unlikely friendship starts to blossom as Dell and Phillip rediscover the joy of living life to the fullest.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Alfredas Movie Review: The Upside was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: