Juelz Santana And Kimbella Get Married [VIDEO]

1 reads
2018 A3C Festival

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Juelz Santana and his girlfriend, Kimbella finally tied the knot! According to XXL, the two celebrated their wedding day with family, friends and celebrities like Lil’Kim, Remy Ma and more.

 

The rapper and Kimbella have been together for over a decade and he proposed to her in November during a Diplomats show at the Apollo Theater.

SEE ALSO: Rapper Juelz Santana Sentenced To 27 Months In Fed Prison For Gun &amp; Drug Charges

Furthermore, Kimbella’s beautiful dress fit and looked stunning on her. We normally don’t see Juelz in a suit, but he looked dapper as well.

Lastly, Juelz was sentenced recently to 27 months in jail after running from TSA at Newark Liberty Airport after they found a gun as well as oxycodone pills in his bag.

Congratulations to Juelz and Kimbella!

See photos of Juelz Santana and Kimbella below!

Juelz Santana And Kimbella Get Married [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

