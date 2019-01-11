CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown

Trump Is Expected To Sign The Bill

1 reads
Leave a comment
View down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol Building...

Source: John Greim / Getty

Around 800,000 federal workers missed a paycheck on Friday, however, Congress has made sure that they will receive the income that they will have missed during the Government Shutdown.

Congress has passed a bill ensuring all federal employees will be compensation retroactively after the partial Government shutdown concludes.

On Thursday the Senate approved a bill unanimously and on Friday the House passed a bull requiring all employees including furloughed ones be paid as soon as possible once the Government reopens.

Donald Trump is expected to pass the bill. Friday, January 11th marked the 21st day of thr Partial Government shutdown, making it the longest in U.S. History.

Source: Fox 5 DC

WATCH: Tracy Green Talks Government Shutdown & Consumer Credit With Winston Chaney

READ: Government Shutdown: Assistance & Information

Federal Workers Will Receive Retroactive Pay After Shutdown was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close