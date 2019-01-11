Today’s rant covers just about everything that’s been getting on Russ’ nerves. Of course Donald Trump is on the list because he is insisting on building a wall that won’t work and will be a waste of money. He also has another plan to get the money for his wall, he’ll just take money from disaster funds.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

#RussRant: There Are A Lot Of Things Getting On Russ’ Nerves was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: