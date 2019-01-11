DL’s GED Section: If You Voted For Trump And Are A Government Worker You’re Not A Victim

DL has a message for all of the MAGA government workers who are suffering from the shutdown, “you are not a victim you’re an accomplice.” He says you are now feeling the same fear, hopelessness and heartache that people of color and immigrants had when Trump was elected. He does not feel sorry for you.

