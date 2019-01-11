Sen. Tim Scott Suddenly Realizes There Are Racists In The Republican Party

Sen. Tim Scott had an epiphany yesterday. Iowa Republican Steve King said, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?” This was the shinning moment for Scott to finally see there is racism in his 90 percent white and male Republican party.

Scott, who is the only Black senator in the GOP, started his opinion piece in The Washington Post with a stone cold lie, “Over the past two years, Republicans have focused on spreading opportunity, and it has paid dividends: From the creation of opportunity zones in some of our nation’s most distressed communities to amazing job-creation statistics and low unemployment rates, there’s no doubt that the future is brightening for many Americans.” If you considering rolling back Obama-era prison reforms, tearing apart children at the border, or a tax break that allowed General Motors to lay off 14,000 people — then that is “spreading opportunities.”

He then babbled about Steve King and said, “When people with opinions similar to King’s open their mouths, they damage not only the Republican Party and the conservative brand but also our nation as a whole. They want to be treated with fairness for some perceived slights but refuse to return the favor to those on the other side.” He continued, “Some in our party wonder why Republicans are constantly accused of racism — it is because of our silence when things like this are said.”

The piece is completely inronic considering back in March, the South Carolina Senator said about Trump in an interview with Politico, “I am not unaware of the president’s past,’ he tell me. A long pause. ‘Do you think he’s a racist?’ I ask. Scott shakes his head. ‘I don’t. I don’t,’ he replies. ‘Is he racially insensitive? Yes. But is he a racist? No.’”

How is a 52-year-old man who attended Charleston Southern University and has been in government since 1995 not be aware of his president’s history?

In case you forgot, here are Trump’s greatest hits of racism: housing discrimination lawsuits from the 1970s, the racist birther movement against Obama, the Muslim travel ban, the Central Park Five (Trump called for the execution of five Black teenagers with a full page ad in the New York Times in 1989), saying a judge of Mexican heritage could not do his job because he is Mexican and constantly attacking Black public figures (Jay Z, Maxine Waters, Jemele Hill, Colin Kaepernick, etc.), but ignoring people like Eminem… just to name a few.

Scott is saying anything to not upset his base. If a racist saying being a white supremacist isn’t racist is his first time seeing racism in his party then it’s politics over country for Scott.

