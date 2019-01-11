CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

R.I.P Kevin Fret: Things To Know About The Latin Trap Artist Gone Too Soon

1 reads
Leave a comment

It’s a sad day for music lovers all over the world — especially for young fans of the Latin Trap Music scene.

Kevin Fret, one of the most popular Latino music stars, was shot and killed in Puerto Rico on Thursday at just 24 years old. The “Soy Asi” singer was known as the first openly gay Latin Trap artist and helped a lot of his young gay followers embrace their sexually. El Nuevo Dia reported that Fret was riding his motorcycle at around 5:30 a.m. when he was attacked and shot eight times. He later died at the Medical Center of Río Piedras.

No word on whether or not the murder was a hate crime, but police are still investigating the shocking death. Kevin will sorely be missed by his friends, family, fans and the people who worked closely with him. His manager Eduardo Rodriguez released a statement about his late client, saying:

“Kevin was an artistic soul, a dreamer with a big heart. His passion was music, and he still had a lot left to do. This violence should stop. There are no words to describe our emotions and the pain that it causes us to know that a person with so many dreams has to go. We should all unite in these difficult times, and ask for lots of peace for our beloved Puerto Rico.”

If you don’t know much about the young star, hit the flip to check out some facts about Kevin Fret. Gone WAY too soon.

R.I.P Kevin Fret: Things To Know About The Latin Trap Artist Gone Too Soon was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close