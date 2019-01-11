Just before the new year hit, B2K broke the internet with news about their forthcoming Millennium Tour featuring Lil Fizz, Boog, Raz B, Omarion, and a bunch of other male solo acts and groups that rocked the 00’s. Millennials are so excited, we’ve all been getting our gear ready to ensure that we also look the part:

My outfit for the B2K millennium tour! pic.twitter.com/o0cFHjrWhf — Meezy da 🐞 (@lilladybug90) December 21, 2018

While everyone’s hype hype, Black Twitter does feel like there were a few artists who should’ve been added to the lineup. Soulja Boy spoke out on the issue in a clip that was posted on The Shade Room today, saying “they ain’t have enough money” to add him to the roster. “They gotta cut that check,” he said. Sounds like he might not have been asked to join the tour in the first place, which really sucks because he still looks like the ’00s and everything:

Hit the flip for some other artists that we think would kill sh*t. We added some ladies to the lineup, ’cause we get it, it’s all guys… but c’mon now fellas.

We Wish These Artists Were Asked To Be Apart Of B2K’s Millennium Tour was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Written By: King Sukii Posted January 11, 2019

Also On 100.3: