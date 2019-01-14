CLOSE
Gun Confiscated from Ohio Kindergartner

According to the Columbus Divison of Police on Friday, January 11, 2019, a gun was confiscated from a kindergartner at Africentric School.

CPD’s Gun Crimes Unit is investigating a situation after an Africentric staff member was called and alerted that a 6-year-old was walking into the school with a heavy object in his pants.  Since Africentric is a K-12 school the CPD High School Resouce Officer was alerted and the gun was confiscated from the child at the school doors.

The Columbus Police have stated publically on their Facebook page that child will not be charged because of his age, but are asking parents to please secure in their homes for the safety of their families and children.

Gun Confiscated from Ohio Kindergartner was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

