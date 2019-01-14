According to the Columbus Divison of Police on Friday, January 11, 2019, a gun was confiscated from a kindergartner at Africentric School.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
CPD’s Gun Crimes Unit is investigating a situation after an Africentric staff member was called and alerted that a 6-year-old was walking into the school with a heavy object in his pants. Since Africentric is a K-12 school the CPD High School Resouce Officer was alerted and the gun was confiscated from the child at the school doors.
The Columbus Police have stated publically on their Facebook page that child will not be charged because of his age, but are asking parents to please secure in their homes for the safety of their families and children.
GUN CONFISCATED FROM KINDERGARTNER
The Latest:
- NFL PLAYOFFS: Saints, Patriots, Rams And Chiefs Advance
- WTFasho: Why Do You Think They Call Her A BIG DUMMY?
- R. KELLY: Muted By Record Label
- Gun Confiscated from Ohio Kindergartner
- ‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Eva Plans An Apology Trip To Tokyo
- Cuba, Omar And 10 Other Celeb Duos You May Not Have Known Were Siblings
- Snow Days As A Kid Vs. Snow Days As An Adult (As Told By Gifs)
- Ohio’s First Medical Marijuana Dispensary to Open Soon
- The Great Government Shutdown of ’18/’19 is Now the Longest in U.S. History
- Issa Birthday: 5 Videos Written, Starring, Or Created By Issa Rae Before She Was ‘Insecure’
Gun Confiscated from Ohio Kindergartner was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com