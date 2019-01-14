Iyanla Vanzant Says R. Kelly Doesn’t Deserve Jail

R. Kelly has had some major childhood trauma that has allegedly shaped him into the man he has become today. Some say that his past is no excuse for his behavior as a grown man and he deserves to go to prison. Iyanla Vanzant feels differently and doesn’t think the singer deserves to be locked up.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Vanzant claims that Kelly did reach out about healing before the docuseries even aired, but was turned down. She explains, “He didn’t meet one of the criteria that we had for guests. Are they willing? Are they ready? Do they have the capacity to do the work? He didn’t have it, the emotional capacity. He just didn’t have it, and I knew, based on what I was looking at – the paces I would have had to take him though – it would have been brutal. He didn’t have the capacity because he hasn’t done the work.

Vanzant also doesn’t think Kelly should be thrown in jail, saying, “I would never, ever condone or justify anything that he’s been accused of doing. But locking him up in jail is not the answer … he’s sick … Just like the people he allegedly committed these acts with – they’re sick. This needs to be massive healing – them, him all of them. But I do know, without some long-term intervention, he doesn’t have the capacity. Just wouldn’t be able to hear it, receive it. Classic thing is that he’s not telling the truth about it.”

