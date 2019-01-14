CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Iyanla Vanzant Says R. Kelly Doesn’t Deserve Jail

0 reads
Leave a comment
48th NAACP Image Awards Non-Televised Awards Dinner - Arrivals

Source: Tara Ziemba / Getty

R. Kelly has had some major childhood trauma that has allegedly shaped him into the man he has become today. Some say that his past is no excuse for his behavior as a grown man and he deserves to go to prison. Iyanla Vanzant feels differently and doesn’t think the singer deserves to be locked up.

Halle Calhoun & R. Kelly

Source: Halle Calhoun / Instagram

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Vanzant claims that Kelly did reach out about healing before the docuseries even aired, but was turned down. She explains, “He didn’t meet one of the criteria that we had for guests. Are they willing? Are they ready? Do they have the capacity to do the work? He didn’t have it, the emotional capacity. He just didn’t have it, and I knew, based on what I was looking at – the paces I would have had to take him though – it would have been brutal. He didn’t have the capacity because he hasn’t done the work.

Vanzant also doesn’t think Kelly should be thrown in jail, saying, “I would never, ever condone or justify anything that he’s been accused of doing. But locking him up in jail is not the answer … he’s sick … Just like the people he allegedly committed these acts with – they’re sick. This needs to be massive healing – them, him all of them. But I do know, without some long-term intervention, he doesn’t have the capacity. Just wouldn’t be able to hear it, receive it. Classic thing is that he’s not telling the truth about it.”

 

Iyanla Vanzant Says R. Kelly Doesn’t Deserve Jail was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close