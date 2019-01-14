CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Celebrity Astrology Experts Reveal The Four Worst Zodiac Couples

7 reads
Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

A page from a US newspaper shows the hor

Source: EVA HAMBACH / Getty

via MadameNoire.com:

Some romances just aren’t written in the stars. Literally. Celebrity astrologists for Bustle , Kristin West and Skye Alexander, reveal the zodiac couples that are destined to have the worst relationships. Of course, compatibility ultimately falls on a couple’s ability to manage each other’s differences and make compromises–but these zodiac signs have fundamental issues that are prone to cause disaster.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Aries & Scorpio 

According to astrologists, this pairing spells drama.

“They’re both heavily influenced by Mars, the planet of conflict,” West says.

“Aries is very straightforward while Scorpio tends to keep things hidden or in reserve,” West says. “Over time, it can even lead to trust issues, especially since both signs may find themselves attracted to others. Inciting jealousy could be a big issue for this coupling as well,” West says.

Taurus & Sagittarius  

These two clash where stability meets wild.

“Taurus folks tend to be homebodies who enjoy stability and creature comforts, whereas Sagittarians are wanderers and adventurers,” Skye Alexander, astrologer and author of Magickal Astrology, told Bustle.

Leo & Capricorn

This couple battles with resentment and jealousy.

“Leo, ruled by the sun, “likes to be recognized as the leader, but Capricorn, ruled by Saturn, is a workaholic [and] likes to pay their dues and put in their time,” West said to Bustle.

“Both want to be ‘on top’ but Capricorn often feels like Leo hasn’t earned it or that Leo’s dazzling personality sometimes gives them an unfair advantage — all flash and no substance.”

Cancer & Aquarius 

This couple’s fundamental values compete with each other.

“Cancer people are traditionalists, who find security in the status-quo,” Alexander told Bustle.

“Aquarians are free spirits, who look to the future.”

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Celebrity Astrology Experts Reveal The Four Worst Zodiac Couples was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close