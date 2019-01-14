RussRant: ‘The Insulting Of America’

The United States has a president that doesn’t care about the people who are suffering due to this government shutdown. Instead, Trump sat in the White House and tweeted about Jeff Bezos’ divorce. On top of that we’ll never know what went down in the meetings he had with Putin because he made everyone give him their notes. What really went down?

