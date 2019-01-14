Bootleg Movie Review: ‘The Oleebo Bootleg Choir’

The DL Hughley Show
| 01.14.19
This week Oleebo wanted to review a “family friendly movie that the whole family will love” but he couldn’t find one. So, the “Oleebo Bootleg Choir” sings about how “bad” Aquaman was. Aquaman wasn’t good in the Justice League movie and this one wasn’t any better according to Oleebo. He says it was so boring that the usher had to wake him up!

