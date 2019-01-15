CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Watch The First Trailer For ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

2 reads
Leave a comment

A new Spider-Man trailer you say?

Well, here’s a little bit of an Avengers: End Game spoiler for you. Spider-Man, nor Nick Fury is dead! Tom Holland is back as Spidey and apparently Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) knows he’s Spider-Man but Happy, y’know Tony Stark’s right hand man is here … but there’s no Tony!

But, we do get a first glimpse of Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio along with the return of Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya and more. Watch the trailer up top. Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives in theaters in July 5 and if you needed any reminder of what the Marvel 2019 schedule is, it goes as follows.

Captain Marvel – March 8

Avengers: Endgame – April 26

Spider-Man: Far From Home – July 5

RELATED: Watch Deadpool, Spider-Man And Black Panther Kill The ‘This Is America’ Meme

RELATED: Watch The Avengers: End Game Trailer

RELATED: Marvel Studios Captain Marvel In Theaters Mar. 8th [Trailer]

Watch The First Trailer For ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close