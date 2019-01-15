How to Get a Marijuana Card in Ohio

Ohio voters and lawmakers passed House Bill 523 in summer of 2016. And on January 16, 2019 medical marijuana became available for purchase for Ohio Residents. So what does that mean? How do you get a medical marijuana card in the state of Ohio? We’ve broken down the process in four easy steps.

Rules have been put in place and not just anyone can get a marijuana card in the state of Ohio. The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program (OOMCP) has made a list of approved conditions that you must have to qualify to get a medical marijuana card in the state of Ohio.

STEP 1: Find out if you have an approved condition

Approved Conditions to get a medical card in the state of Ohio are:

Cancer

HIV

AIDS

Chronic Pain

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Glaucoma

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Crohn’s Disease

Sickle Cell Anemia

Traumatic Brain Injury

Intractable Pain

Parkinson’s Disease

Fibromyalgia

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Hepatitis C

Alzheimers Disease

Spinal Chord Disease or Injury

Ulcerative Colitis

Tourette Syndrome

STEP 2: Book an appointment with an Ohio certified medical marijuana doctor

If you think you have one of the many listed conditions in order to obtain an Ohio medical marijuana card now you need to make an appointment with an Ohio certified medical marijuana doctor. You cannot go to any medical practice, you have to go to a doctor that has a certification from the State Medical Board of Ohio.

When you go to your appointment you need to bring medical records from your general doctor along with your treatment history for your condition(s). Bringing your records will increase your chances of getting approved for your medicinal card. You will also need to bring a valid Ohio driver’s license, a valid Ohio identification card issued by Ohio. In lew of these two types of identification, you can also use your U.S. issued passport. All identification should be current and up to date.

STEP 3: Register through the OMMCP Patient & Caregiver Registry

Once the doctor can confirm your condition your doctor your issue submit their recommendation to the Ohio State Board of Pharmacy. You will have to pay an annual $50 registration fee to the Board of Pharmacy to be in the patient registry. You will be issued an Ohio medical marijuana card via mail or email.

STEP 4: Find a dispensary

Ohio has over licensed 56 dispensaries to sell medical marijuana to patients and caregivers. Only patients and caregivers registered with the state are allowed inside dispensaries. A full list of dispensaries can be found here or on the map below.

Notable info:

The maximum amount your doctor can recommend for your condition is a 90-day supply of medical marijuana with three refills (totaling up to 360-day supply but if appropriate for the patient).

You will be able to use your card at any of the 50+ dispensaries in the state of Ohio.

If you are the caregiver of someone with one of the many conditions that qualify you can get a medicinal card for treatment of the patient.

If you are issued an Ohio medical marijuana card, it is only for the consumption for yourself (if you are the patient) or if you are the caregiver of a patient.

Dispensaries are not open to the public, you show your ID and medical card to enter the facilities.

Consult with your employer in regards to their rules on drugs at the workplace etc.

It is not legal to take

The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program has a toll free line for questions and service issues 1-833-4OH-MMCP (1-833-464-6627)

