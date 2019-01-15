January 16, 2019, is a big day for the Ohio medical marijuana industry as it marks the day that the first Ohio Marijuana dispensaries open their doors for customers.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Cresco Labs’ CY+ Dispensary, 180 Main St., in Wintersville, was the first to announce they were opening. Three more dispensaries announced soon after that they are opening their doors at the same time. The Forest Sandusky, 1672 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky, Ohio Valley Natural Relief LLC, 840 Canton Road, Wintersville and The Botanist, 3840 Greentree SW, Canton.

Currently, there are only four dispensaries open, but over 50 have been approved by the state board and will be opening soon. They will be located all over the state.

Interested in obtaining your medical marijuana card? Find out here how to qualify to get your card.

The Latest:

Medical Marijuana Sales Starting In Ohio was originally published on www.wiznation.com

Also On 100.3: