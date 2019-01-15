CLOSE
Iyanla Vanzant Admits She Failed DMX

Iyanla Vanzant knows how to admit when she is wrong. She recently admitted that she failed rapper DMX on his 2013 appearance on her show, Iyanla: Fix My Life, according to HipHopWired.com

DMX is reportedly getting out of jail very soon and wants to go back on Iyanla’s show for a do-over, which she is allegedly open to. The last time X appeared on the show it ended with him yelling at her in front of his son and telling her to “shut the F**k up.”

Vanzant says the altercation wasn’t all X’s fault. She told PageSix.com that X reached out recently. “The last thing I said to [him] was, ‘You will never have the opportunity to speak to me again.’ But that was before I realized that I failed him. I failed him by not following the Holy Spirit to do what I’m supposed to do. I did what [the show’s] production [team] wanted. I had a very clear path for every single guest.”

Would you tune in for the second go around?

 

Iyanla Vanzant Admits She Failed DMX was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

