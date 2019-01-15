CLOSE
Damon Wayans Jr Shared That His Dad Did Coke!

For some odd reason, Damon Wayans Jr. decided to share with the world that his father, and co-creator of the iconic show, In Living Color, used to do cocaine back in the day!

Rogers Upfronts 2016

Source: Sonia Recchia / Getty

Wayans Jr shared this tweet, saying, “My dad told me he used to do coke back in the day. Which makes sense, because as a kid I remember him being really fun like at midnight.”

 

The tweet was met with lots of likes and retweets. Even Oshea Jackson Jr chimed in saying how funny it was.

