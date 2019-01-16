So remember the gay guy in the pink thigh high boots that went viral for his dope fighting moves? Well, he has caught the eye of none other than Lee Daniels and they have both announced that a gay superhero movie will be on the big screens soon. See their message below:

He captioned the video, “10 years ago folks thought I was crazy when I said I wanted to make a gay superhero flick…. it’s not my next one… but it’s in the pipeline #gaysuperhero.”

Check out the new superhero, who goes by the name “Super B&tch”, in action:

Lee Daniels Announces Gay Superhero Film was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

