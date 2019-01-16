CLOSE
A New iPod Is Reportedly Being Developed

The more things change, the more they stay the same apparently.

Are yall gonna be running to the Apple store to buy something that your phone can already do?

Can they compete with smartphones though?

Apple isn’t satisfied with selling people $1,000 cell phones. The company began its domination of handheld devices with the iPod, and the tech geniuses over at Macotakara, via Gizmodobelieve Apple will be revamping the device in 2019. In the early 2000’s, MP3 devices became the new cool way to listen to music. CD sales plummeted as millions around the world began downloading music. The creation of the MP3 and streaming steered the music industry down the digital path, and soon after, services like Spotify and Apple Music were created.

