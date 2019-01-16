Our fearless leader, Urban One founder Cathy Hughes will be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall Of Fame! Ms. Hughes will be inducted at the Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner at the 2019 NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS on APRIL 8th.

Hughes began her radio career in her hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, at KOWH (AM), a station owned by a group of African-American professionals. In 1971, she moved to Washington, D.C., and became a lecturer in the newly established School of Communications at Howard University. During her tenure, she served as General Sales Manager at WHUR, Howard University Radio, increasing the station’s revenue from $250,000 to $3 million in her first year. She also became the first woman Vice President and General Manager of a station in the nation’s capital and created the format known as the “Quiet Storm,” which revolutionized urban radio and was aired on over 480 stations nationwide. In 1980, Hughes purchased her first radio station, WOL-AM, in Washington D.C., and pioneered yet another innovative format – “24-Hour Talk from a Black Perspective.” With the theme, “Information is Power,” she served as the station’s morning show host for 11 years.

Ms. Hughes was awarded the NAB Distinguished Service Award in 2001.

On her announcement, NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith said “CATHY HUGHES is a truly remarkable broadcaster and entrepreneur whose contributions continue to greatly influence and drive our industry. We look forward to honoring Cathy with this well-deserved award at this year’s NAB SHOW.”

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes To Be Inducted Into NAB Broadcasting Hall Of Fame was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 100.3: