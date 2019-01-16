Jazzy Report: We Have 17 Happy Faces!

According to scientists humans have 17 facial expressions that display happiness. That’s more than any other emotion. In comparison, only three facial expressions show fear, four show surprise and five show sadness and anger. DL had no idea that there were 17 ways to show that he’s happy, he thought he only had one happy face. He can’t wait to go discover the other 16!

