DL’s Top 10 Reasons Couples Sleep In Separate Bedrooms

Have you heard of couples sleeping in separate bedrooms? Some people might find it strange but here are a few reasons people choose to do it. Some couples choose to sleep in separate rooms to receive “special alone time.” Some couples just can’t agree on a comfortable bedtime temperature! If the couple has small kids who insist on cuddling with mom or dad at bedtime, that parent may just go sleep in the child’s room.

