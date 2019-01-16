Michael Strahan Wants To Give The Clemson Football Team A Better Meal Than Donald Trump [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Social media still can’t get over the fact that President Donald Trump fed the championship football team the Clemson Tigers McDonald’s for their victory. While there he also made mention that the fast food was good American food.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Many were disgusted at the fact that he fed the championship team that kind of food and believe the players deserved better. Following that visit to the White House, Quavo and others have mentioned that they want to show the players more respect and feed them a better meal.
SEE ALSO: Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ Clemson Tigers With Fast Food
According to Huffington Post, Football Hall of Famer, Michael Strahan announced on “Good Morning America,” that he wants to buy the team a lobster dinner.
He said, “We gonna take care of you. We gonna give you the proper meal that you deserve because that was one great game, a great accomplishment.”
Strahan wants the team to make it to New York City and enjoy themselves and we hope they decide to.
Check out photos of Michael Strahan below!
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Cuteness Overload: Photos Of Kenya Moore’s Baby Girl Brooklyn
- Sheryl Lee Ralph Says She Was Kept Away From Beyonce During ‘Dreamgirls’
- 15 Things We Learned About R. Kelly From Lifetime’s Premiere of ‘Surviving R. Kelly’
Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd [PHOTOS]
Michael Strahan Wins The Crowd [PHOTOS]
1. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 1 of 32
2. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 2 of 32
3. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 3 of 32
4. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 4 of 32
5. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 5 of 32
6. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 6 of 32
7. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 7 of 32
8. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 8 of 32
9. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 9 of 32
10. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 10 of 32
11. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 11 of 32
12. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 12 of 32
13. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 13 of 32
14. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 14 of 32
15. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 15 of 32
16. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 16 of 32
17. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 17 of 32
18. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 18 of 32
19. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 19 of 32
20. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 20 of 32
21. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 21 of 32
22. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 22 of 32
23. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 23 of 32
24. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 24 of 32
25. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 25 of 32
26. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 26 of 32
27. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 27 of 32
28. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 28 of 32
29. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 29 of 32
30. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 30 of 32
31. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 31 of 32
32. Women’s Empowerment — Michael StrahanSource: 32 of 32
Michael Strahan Wants To Give The Clemson Football Team A Better Meal Than Donald Trump [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com