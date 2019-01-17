CLOSE
Singer ‘Monica’ Is Offering You ‘Commitment’

Black Saturday R&B Jam with Monica & Tank

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN

Singer Monica has been gracing us with her strong sultry voice since her first album “Miss Thang” dropped in 1995. Now 8 albums later at the age of “38” (still young) Monica is gracing us with a very independently adult Monica for he 9th studio album titled “Chapter 38”.

The first single released from the forth coming album, “Chapter 38”, is titled ‘Commitment’ speaking of what the GROWN Monica expects from love, life and you the fan. As long as you are committed to her music, she will be committed to giving you greatness.

This go round Monica kind of went back to grass roots musically and is doing what is becoming more and more popular these days with artists without a label, ‘Chapter 38’ will be released independently on Monica’s own record label MonDeenise Music. If you got the pipes you don’t always need the plumber coming by to sell you something that is already built in, sturdy and clear. Some of ya’ll will get that later. LOL

Check out Monica’s HOT new single commitment below

Singer ‘Monica’ Is Offering You ‘Commitment’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

