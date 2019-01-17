CLOSE
“Family Guy” To Stop Using Gay Jokes

The hit sitcom, Family Guy, will soon no longer include jokes about gay people.  Its executive producers, Alec Sulkin and Rich Appel, told TVLine that they are going to start phasing out gay jokes because they know some of the ones they used on the show in the early 2000s are now unacceptable.  They also said the climate and their views are different now, and they want the show to evolve.  Family Guy first premiered in 1999, and is one of the longest-running scripted prime time TV shows.

