Cardi B For President? Drops Twerking Video And Shuts Down Trump All In 24 Hours

Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Within 24 hours, Cardi B released a twerktastic video showcasing her best stripper moves alongside The City Girls and set the political stratosphere on fire with a one-minute video raising awareness about the government shutdown.

The current shutdown has lasted 22 days with no end in sight as congress refuses to delegate funds to Trump’s desire to build a wall that will span the border of Mexico. It would cost $5.8 billion to build the wall. According to the Washington Post, 380,000 non-critical employees of nine agencies were sent home without pay on January 15. And 420,000 critical employees are working without pay.

Conversations around Cardi’s video sent her to the top of the trending bar on Twitter, leading senators to debate if they should retweet her or not.

Cardi is having one hell of a week as it was announced, in addition to landing five Grammy nominations, will be performing during music’s biggest night.

Photos
