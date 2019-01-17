CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

We Can All Stop With The 10 Year Challenge Now Because Mariah Carey Won

Time? I don't know her.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Mariah Carey Seen Leaving Mr Chow Restaurant

Source: Barcroft Media / Getty

Mariah Carey always has a way of making things her own and completely disregarding what everyone else is doing–so it’s no surprise Mimi took that same approach when it came to the 10 year challenge.

If you’re not already familiar with the 10 year challenge…consider yourself lucky. But chances are, you’ve seen almost all of your friends on social media posting pictures of themselves from 2009 side-by-side with a picture of them today, in 2019.

There’s a lot of questions that stemmed from everyone randomly starting this 10 year challenge. Why not wait until 2020 so this challenge could be a million times more satisfying? Is this all just a ploy from the government (or Facebook) to train facial recognition technology on aging? Where do all of these challenges even come from and why do we do them?

The answer to most of those questions is still unknown, but unlike the rest of us, Mariah Carey decided not to conform to this possible government ploy–and she made that fact known in the most Mariah way possible.

Earlier this week, Ms. Carey posted a side-by-side photo much like those that the rest of the internet has been posting these past couple of weeks. But in the name of being original, the two photos that she edited–well, let’s be real, Mariah definitely doesn’t edit her own photos–are the exact same picture.

Mariah Carey is not anything like any of us. She doesn’t understand the 10 year challenge, so she doesn’t stick to the rules. The icon wrote, “I don’t get this 10 year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge *Picture taken at some point prior to today” and now everyone needs to stop posting their 10 year challenges IMMEDIATELY.

“Time is not something I acknowledge” just might be the most iconic quote of 2019 and it’s not even February yet. It’s literally the most perfect excuse for anything and everything, and the people of Twitter are already having a field day with it.

Take a look at some of the funniest, realest, and most ridiculous reactions to Mariah’s incredible 10 year challenge.

If your credit card company doesn’t accept Mariah’s quote as an excuse, you need a new credit card.

Mariah knows all about pretending not to know somebody, no matter how much time has passed between their feud. Because, you know, she doesn’t acknowledge time.

How can your paper be late if time doesn’t really exist?

Quoting Mariah Carey in an essay (and citing your sources) should honestly be an automatic A.

We Can All Stop With The 10 Year Challenge Now Because Mariah Carey Won was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close