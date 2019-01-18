Dave Chappelle Shares His Version Of R. Kelly’s Goons Doing What They Do

The Chappelle Show was ICONIC… to put it mildly.

Check out this update from Dave Chappelle in response to the story about R Kelly’s goons coming to see him after that infamous ‘Piss on You’ video spoof from all those years ago.

Via | HipHopDX

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – Dave Chappelle was performing at the Hollywood Improv Comedy Club in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (January 16) with Chappelle’s Show co-star Donnell Rawlings. During their time on stage, Rawlings asked Chappelle what happened when R. Kelly confronted him about his infamous “Piss On You” sketch.

“The week that sketch came out we were in Chicago at a Common show and his goons busted in my room,” he says in a clip obtained by TMZ. “I don’t know if it was his goons, but they sure did like him. [Kelly said to me], ‘How you gonna do that video with me peeing on a bitch like that?’ And I said, ‘How you gonna make a video like that?’ My mind’s telling me no. But you know what? My body’s telling me yes.”

