CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Dave Chappelle Shares His Version Of R. Kelly’s Goons Doing What They Do

6 reads
Leave a comment

The Chappelle Show was ICONIC… to put it mildly.

Check out this update from Dave Chappelle in response to the story about R Kelly’s goons coming to see him after that infamous ‘Piss on You’ video spoof from all those years ago.

Via | HipHopDX

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – Dave Chappelle was performing at the Hollywood Improv Comedy Club in Los Angeles on Wednesday night (January 16) with Chappelle’s Show co-star Donnell Rawlings. During their time on stage, Rawlings asked Chappelle what happened when R. Kelly confronted him about his infamous “Piss On You” sketch.

“The week that sketch came out we were in Chicago at a Common show and his goons busted in my room,” he says in a clip obtained by TMZ. “I don’t know if it was his goons, but they sure did like him. [Kelly said to me], ‘How you gonna do that video with me peeing on a bitch like that?’ And I said, ‘How you gonna make a video like that?’ My mind’s telling me no. But you know what? My body’s telling me yes.”

 

Dave Chappelle Shares His Version Of R. Kelly’s Goons Doing What They Do was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close