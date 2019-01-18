Nipsey Hussle Celebrates “Victory Lap” Grammy Nomination With JAY-Z, T.I. & Snoop Dogg

It’s hard to believe that 2018 has come and gone already, but it’s time to start thinking of where the awards should go for the previous season of music. Shout out to Nipsey tho, he in there with some big boys! Check this out!

Via | HipHopDX

LOS ANGELES, CA – On Wednesday (January 16) at The Peppermint Club located in Los Angeles, CA, Nipsey Hussle celebrated his Grammy nomination for his breakout album, Victory Lap.

Sponsored by Puma and complete with drinks served up by CÎROC and DeLeón Tequila, industry legends came out to show their support including JAY-Z, Snoop Dogg, T.I, Dave Chappelle, DJ Mustard and Tiffany Haddish as well as host of family, close friends and the All Money In Team.

