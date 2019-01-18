CLOSE
R. Kelly, Sony RCA Agree To Part Ways

r kelly

After much debate, Sony and R. Kelly have agreed to part ways, according to Billboard. There had been protests outside of the Sony offices in the aftermath of the Surviving R. Kelly documentary.

Since the airing of the documentary earlier this month, artists such as Lady GagaChance The Rapper and others have apologized for collaborating with Kelly with Gaga removing her Kelly collaboration “Do What U Want,” from streaming services.

Kelly has also been removed from the RCA website. He had been signed to Jive since the beginning of his career in the early 1990s when he was in a group, R. Kelly and the Public Announcement. When Jive became part of Sony BMG, he was moved under the Sony umbrella. He had been under contract at RCA, a subsidiary of Sony since 2012.

R. Kelly, Sony RCA Agree To Part Ways was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

