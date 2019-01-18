CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Mariah Carey Suing Her Assistant For Threatening Blackmail !?

1 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

If Mariah Carey’s assistant though ‘We Belong Together’ was about how Mariah Carey felt about their working relationship, then she obviouly didn’t know that Mariah Carey had a ‘Vision of Love’ that didn’t include blackmail.

Now once again we have a case of loose lips sink ships.

Making a long story short, it’s being reported that Mariah Carey’s assistant was bragging to her friends about some video that she allegedly had and told them if Mariah ever tried to fire her, her new job would being selling the video.

I’m guessing that her assistant watched ‘Surviving R Kelly’ and thought she could make a come up on selling embarasing video tapes but MiMi isn’t having any of that and now Mariah Carey is filing a lawsuit.

Check out the video here

MORE WITH SAM SYLK LIVE

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

Mariah Carey Suing Her Assistant For Threatening Blackmail !? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close